Seven projects, worth RM259.5 million, to address flood problems in Penang

BALIK PULAU: The government is allocating RM259.5 million for seven flood mitigation projects (RTB) in Penang to be carried out under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Deputy Environment and Water Minister Datuk Mansor Othman(pix).

He said six of them would be an extension of projects currently being implemented, including RTB Lembangan Sungai Pinang, involving cost of RM150 million, RTB Sungai Kechil (RM16.8 million) and RTB Sungai Dua (RM45 million), while the seventh would be a new project, the RTB Pondok Upeh/Sungai Burong, costing RM10 million.

All the projects are now in various stages of implementation, including the process of appointing consultants for design work, survey work, land investigation and calling for tender, he told reporters after visiting the RTB Pondok Upeh/Sungai Burong project site here today.

He said all the projects are expected to be ready in five years.

The ministry, he said, was also conducting a study on the effectiveness of the flood mitigation projects in Penang.

“Through the study, Penang will be a model for other states for implementation of flood mitigation projects,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mansor said implementation of the RTB Pondok Upeh/ Sungai Burung, scheduled to begin next year, is aimed at overcoming flood problems in Sungai Burong, Kampung Pondok Upeh, Jalan Lintang Pondok Upeh, Jalan Genting, Jalan Balik Pulau and Kampung Pulau Betong.

On the RTB Teluk Kumbar, costing RM10 million, he said, the project, implemented in 2019, is expected to be fully completed next month.

He said the project is aimed at addressing flood problems in Kampung Nelayan, Kampung Sulup, Kampung Paya and Kampunh Masjid.

“Implementation of the two RTB projects will benefit more than 80,000 people in the affected areas,” he added.-Bernama