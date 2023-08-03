Seven statutory bodies to jointly develop agricultural land to boost food production

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven statutory bodies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) were today given exclusive rights to develop 137 plots of Federal land comprising 5,696.49 acres for agriculture purposes to enhance food security in the country.

The exclusive rights were sealed through a lease agreement between the Federal Land Commissioner (PTP) Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain and the seven statutory bodies at the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP), here yesterday.

The seven statutory bodies are Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP), Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA), Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM), Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM), Kemubu Agricultural and Development Authority (KADA) and Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI).

The signing ceremony was inked by Muhammad Azmi together with LPP director-general Datuk Azulita Salim, FAMA director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Razali, MADA general manager Kamarudin Dahuli, LKIM director-general Yusoff Othman, LPNM director-general Mohd Khairuzamri M. Salleh, KADA general manager Mohd Faizul Mustafa and MARDI deputy director-general Dr Asfaliza Ramli.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. -Bernama