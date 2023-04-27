Seven underground pipes at MACA landslide site found leaking

KUALA LUMPUR: Investigations have found that at least seven underground pipes at the site of the landslide at the grounds of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) here were leaking.

Public Works Department (JKR) deputy director-general (Infrastructure Sector) Datuk Zulkipli Nasri said this had caused a large quantity of water to flow from the pipes, estimated to be over 40 years old, resulting in a landslide.

“If we are to observe the site, there is a lot of water flowing out. So, I think that could be the cause. On the details part, further investigations will be done.

“The early indicator from MACA is that their water bill had gone up,” he told reporters after a visit by Public Services Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed at the location of the landslide here today.

Also present was Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy commissioner Datuk Idris Zaharudin.

Yesterday, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the Public Works Department (JKR) found leakages in the water piping system at the location of the landslide.

He said pipe leakages led to the soil being fully saturated, further increasing the lateral force on the contiguous micropile retaining wall.

Meanwhile, Zulkapli the status of the MACA building here on whether it was safe for occupancy could only be determined in the next three weeks after the JKR conducts a detailed assessment.

“For now, we are not allowing any MACA staff to work from here until the authorities give the all-clear to do so,” he said. -Bernama