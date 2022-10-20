Several Perak Umno division chiefs, incumbents not contesting GE15

IPOH: Several Perak Umno division chiefs as well as state seat incumbents have expressed their intention not to contest in the 15th General Election (GE15).

State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix), however, refused to reveal their names.

“Some of them have declined to be fielded in GE15 but I cannot announce now,“ he told reporters here today.

In another development, Saarani who is Menteri Besar of Perak said the state government never intended to delay the tabling of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill in the state assembly.-Bernama