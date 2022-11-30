Several roads in KL flooded following heavy rain

KUALA LUMPUR: Several main roads in the capital were flooded following heavy rain for about an hour since 3 pm today.

According to the Kuala Lumpur Police’s Facebook page, among the roads that were flooded as of 4 pm are the Sultan Iskandar Highway from Istana Negara to Wisma Tani, Jalan Travers near the Brickfields District Police Headquarters, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Maharaja Lela near Bulatan Merdeka and Jalan Ampang.

“The water on several roads such as Jalan Parlimen near Bank Rakyat, Jalan Maharaja Lela near Bulatan Merdeka, and Jalan Travers has started to recede at 5 pm and can now be used by all vehicles,“ read the post.

In the meantime, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) SMART Control Centre reported that the SMART tunnel had been activated to Mode 2B at 4.28 pm today where the flood water had started to be diverted, however, the tunnel was still open to traffic.

Earlier, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning of continuous rain at the alert level that is expected to occur in eight states between Dec 1-4.-Bernama