Several roads leading to Padang Kota Lama to be closed beginning tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN: Several roads leading to the Padang Kota Lama area here will be closed in stages beginning tomorrow until Aug 31 to make way for the 2022 National Day full dress rehearsal and actual celebrations in Penang.

Timur Laut district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong said the roads involved will be closed in stages starting from12.01 midnight tonight until 2 pm on Aug 31.

“For the full dress rehearsal tomorrow, the roads affected are Jalan Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah which be closed starting at the entrance to Dewan Sri Pinang, Lebuh Light (vehicles will be diverted to Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling and Lebuh Leith), Jalan Pengkalan Weld and Lebuh Pantai.

“All roads will be closed to vehicles beginning 12.01 at midnight tonight until 2 pm tomorrow or after the end of the full dress rehearsal. A total of 116 officers and policemen assisted by several other agencies are involved tomorrow to ensure everything goes smoothly,“ he said at a press conference here today.

On Tuesday, road closures will only be at the entrance to Penang City Hall at Padang Kota Lama, which is either through Jalan Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah or Lebih Light from 12.01 midnight to 12.59 pm for the full dress performance.

Soffian also said on Wednesday which is the National Day celebration, the roads to be closed are Lebuh Farquhar, Lebuh Light, Jalan Pengkalan Weld and Lebuh Pantai. The roads will be closed beginning 12.01 at midnight until 2 pm or after the parade ends.

He said a total of 276 officers and policemen together with other agency personnel will be involved on August 31 and members of the public are advised to plan their journey to avoid traffic congestion.

“Police will also close roads and divert all vehicles in stages along the roads identified earlier if congestion occurs due to the increase in the number of vehicles. This involves roads that we have not listed for closures,” he said.

He also said a total of 81 contingents involving 4,800 personnel and 27 vehicle contingents involving 665 vehicles with 108 personnel are involved in the National Day parade.

“We are anticipating this year's celebration to be merrier with more people attending after a lapse in National Day celebrations following the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.-Bernama