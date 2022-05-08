Severe action against those who let underage kids drive: Wee

PUTRAJAYA: Severe action can be taken against anyone who allows a child or teenager to drive under the Road Transport Act, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

“Action will not only be taken against the driver but the vehicle owner will also be subject to the heaviest action for negligence and causing injury to any party.

“If convicted, stern action can be taken because the teenager does not have a driving licence and insurance coverage,“ he told reporters when met at the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers’ Aidilfitri open house at Seri Perdana here today.

He was commenting on an accident at Jalan Pintasan Semeling, Sungai Petani, Kedah yesterday which killed a grasscutter and injured another after being bulldozed by a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by a 16-year-old boy.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the youth who was unhurt had been detained for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Wee said world crude oil prices have risen sharply following the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and causing inflated prices of flight tickets.

However, he said the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) had been asked to monitor the increase in ticket prices.-Bernama