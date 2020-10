MELAKA: A 63-year-old woman driver accidentally hit her accelerator instead of the brake as she was looking for a parking spot, causing her car to crash into a furniture and electrical shop at the Pandan Malim Plaza here today.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanisar Ahmad said that in the 10.30 am incident, a customer at the shop sustained injuries on her head, face, hands, and legs as well as her back.

“An initial investigation found the lady driver was looking for a parking spot when suddenly a sound came from the left front tyre causing her to accidentally hit the accelerator instead of brake pedal and skidded to the left.

“Her Myvi car then crashed into the shop injuring the 45-year old customer and knocking down a few electrical items,” he said.

Afzanizar said the injured victim was sent to Melaka Hospital for treatment and the case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama