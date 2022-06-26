Sg Batang Igan vessel capsize : Three found safe, two still missing

SIBU: The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre (PGO) today confirmed that three of the five crew members of a vessel that sank in Sungai Batang Igan near Kampung Bungan Kecil, about an hour’s boat ride from here, early today have been found safe.

A PGO spokesman said according to the latest information, the third crew member managed to escape by swimming about 300 metres from the ship registered as Yu Lee, before climbing onto the banks of Sungai Kut, a tributary of Batang Igan.

“The Fire and Rescue team that arrived at the scene were told by the villagers that the third victim who managed to escape, was identified as Lee Sia Kong in his 40s,“ read the latest PGO statement today.

In an earlier statement from PGO, two workers on board the ship were reportedly rescued by villagers who were later identified as Ngu Soon Hock and Mohamad Taufik, in their 50s, while two others were still missing as of 4 pm today following a search operation from 9.20 am today.

The identities of the two have yet to be obtained.

Sibu district police chief, ACP Zulkipli Suhaili when contacted confirmed the incident and that the police were also involved in the operation.-Bernama