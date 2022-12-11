Sg Buloh 11th Brigade helping flood victims ready to do more

KLANG: The entire 11th Brigade from Camp Sungai Buloh is ready and willing to aid flood victims in Selangor, said its commander, Brigadier General Fazal Abdul Rahman.

While on a visit to the evacuation centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Binjai, Meru today he added that two officers and 18 infrantrymen have already been deployed to this town in Klang to help out.

A forward operating base has also been set up in Shah Alam for ease of resource deployment to flood hit places, he said.

“So far, only a three-tonne truck has been used to evacuate victims, but other assets are at the ready.

“There are 13 boats on standby if the flood gets worse and more can be added if needed,” said Fazal who came with 4th division commander, Major General Datuk Ya'cob Samiran.

Meanwhile, Bernama observed that many of Meru’s flood victims had gone home to clean up although the clouds looked dark.

According to the InfoBencanaJKM website, eight evacuation centres have been opened in Selangor as at this morning with four in Kuala Selangor, three in Klang and one in Petaling housing 890 victims from 212 households.-Bernama