Sg Langat LRA, Langat 2 fully operational, water restored soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sg Langat and Langat 2 water treatment plants (LRAs) are operational again and the water supply is expected to be fully restored at 11 pm on Wednesday (Dec 22).

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said that as of 4 pm today, the Sg Langat LRA and Langat 2 LRA were fully operational while the Cheras Batu 11 LRA is still undergoing cleaning process following the recent massive floods.

“It is still uncertain when the Cheras Batu 11 LRA will be fully operational,” Air Selangor said in a statement today.

Air Selangor also announced that alternative assistance through water tanks was still being mobilised in stages to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises throughout the unscheduled water supply disruption period.

Yesterday, it was reported that several areas in Petaling, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Langat would experience unscheduled water cuts following floods in several areas in the Klang Valley since Friday (Dec 17).

Consumers could refer to Air Selangor official communication channels like the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor at 15300.

Queries and complaints can be channeled to the Help Centre at the website www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application. - Bernama