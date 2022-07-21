SG man’s car stolen from Genting found in Putrajaya with new paint job

A HONDA CIVIC belonging to a Singaporean, which was reported missing in Genting Highlands on July 16 was recovered recently, covered with a fresh coat of paint.

The car which was originally sky blue was found repainted in white at a condominium parking lot in Putrajaya.

Bentong police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said in the incident, the car owner, a 28-year-old operations executive, had parked the vehicle at a shopping centre car park at the highlands resort at about 12.40pm on July 15.

The victim would only come to discover that his car had gone missing a full-day later on July 16th 2022, when he went to the parking bay to collect it as their friends had intended to head to the nearby town of Ghotong Jaya for a meal.

Investigations revealed the vehicle was spotted entering the condominium area in Putrajaya at about 6am on July 16.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage from the premises to investigate and track down those responsible for driving the car into the condominium parking area.