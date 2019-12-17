Shaaribuu renews call for probe into Altantuya’s murder

PUTRAJAYA: Father of Mongolian Altantuya Shaaribuu has renewed his call to reopen investigations into his daughter’s murder 13 years ago after her convicted killer implicated former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Azilah Hadri, who is on death row for the Mongolian woman’s 2006 death, made a statutory declaration published online by Malaysiakini yesterday naming Najib as the man who gave the “kill” order.

“It is an opportunity for the Malaysian authorities to clear its name at the international level relating to the murder case,” Shaaribuu was quoted as saying in an emailed statement through his lawyer Munkhsaruul Mijiddorj.

Mijiddorj reportedly said Setev is in hospital and would issue a more detailed statement in the next few days.

Another lawyer, acting for the Mongolian’s family, Ramkarpal Singh, as well as DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang have both called for fresh inquiries into the case that was deemed done and dusted.

Azilah was one of two former police officers sentenced to hang for Altantuya’s murder even though her remains were never found, due to being blown up with explosives.

The other officer, Sirul Azhar Umar, fled to Australia after the Federal Court rejected their appeals and is currently detained in a maximum-security facility there despite Malaysia’s past request for extradition. Australian law bans sending anyone within its borders to a country where they are at risk of execution.

Najib is currently on trial for multiple corruption and criminal charges concerning 1Malaysia Development Berhad and SRC International Sdn Bhd, has vehemently denied Azilah’s allegations.