Shadow cabinet just a psy war tactic by opposition: PM

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today described the shadow cabinet poster that went viral on social media as nothing more than a psychological war waged by his opponents.

Ismail Sabri said the opponents have no 'product' to sell to the voters and that he would not use such a tactic in his focus on winning the 15th general election.

“It is up to them (the opponents) to unveil the shadow cabinet. I did not form a shadow cabinet because my focus is on winning the election,“ he told a press conference after attending the Semarak Uniti Keluarga Malaysia programme at Dataran Kerayong here.

Also present was National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

Ismail Sabri was commenting on a shadow cabinet poster that was making its round in the social media since yesterday, showing a list of leaders of a coalition government from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Ismail Sabri hopes that the voters would not be influenced by the propaganda and instead listen to explanations from BN that are based on facts and track record of performance.

On the group of 70 Malay professors (G70) who allegedly endorsed PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister, he said they did not represent the National Professors Council (MPN) as a whole.

“It is normal in any organisation, there must be those who support and some who don’t, but it does not represent the entire council and they (MPN) even deny the statement (made by the G70) that it represents the MPN,“ he said.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) yesterday denied its involvement with the G70 Malay Professors’ Declaration and said the group was not an official representation of academic staff or professors from institutions of higher learning (IPT) in the country.-Bernama