Shafee to learn fate of RM9.5m money laundering trial on Oct 28

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (pix) will know this Oct 28 whether he will be freed or ordered to defend himself against charges of money laundering involving RM9.5 million allegedly received from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and making false declarations to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin set the date after both parties submitted their submissions at the end of the prosecution case.

“I have to study and consider the arguments by both parties which are contained in more than 500 pages. Therefore, the decision is set for this Oct 28 at 9 am,“ said the judge.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, while Muhammad Shafee was represented by lawyers Harvinderjit Singh, Farhan Read and Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee.

On May 12, the prosecution closed its case calling eight witnesses at the trial which began on May 21, 2021.

They included Ambank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R.Uma Devi, CIMB Bank Bukit Tunku branch manager Rosnita Ahmad, former IRB officer Syed Nasrul Fahmi Syed Mohamad and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer Mohamad Farid Jabar.

On Sept 13, 2018, Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty to receiving proceeds from unlawful activity via cheques issued by Najib, which were remitted into Muhammad Shafee's CIMB Bank Berhad account.

He allegedly received a cheque for RM4.3 million on Sept 13, 2013, and another for RM5.2 million on Feb 17, 2014.

The offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Bhd, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku here.

The charges, under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, carry a fine not exceeding RM5 million or up to five years' jail or both upon conviction.

Muhammad Shafee is also charged with two counts of engaging in transactions resulting from illegal activities, namely submitting incorrect tax returns, which is in violation of paragraph 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2013, and Dec 31, 2014.

He allegedly committed the offences at IRB's Jalan Duta branch at Kompleks Pejabat Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here on March 3, 2015 and June 29, 2015.

For this, Muhammad Shafee is liable to be jailed for a maximum of 15 years and fined not less than five times the amount of proceeds from the unlawful activity, if convicted. -Bernama