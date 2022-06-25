Shah Alam Sports Complex plan to be unveiled in July

BANTING: The details on the development of the Shah Alam Sports Complex (KSSA), including Stadium Malawati in Section 13, will be announced next month, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari(pix).

He said a special committee formed by the state government had identified the suitable approach to be taken for the development, which will be coordinated with the construction of the Light Rail Transit 3 passing through the area.

“This committee has evaluated all proposals, whether (involving) repairs, upgrading, building a new one and the like,“ he told reporters after the launch of series two of Jelajah Selangor Penyayang at Dataran Pantai Morib here today.

“I do not want to announce it early, but a decision has been reached regarding the status of KSSA. We need to look at the whole building complex as it involves hundreds of millions of ringgit,” he said.

“Insya-Allah, it is a public-private partnership, not fully funded by the government. If it was just repairs, we would have started last year,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the floods in Selangor yesterday, he said district officers had been reminded to be prepared for flooding, especially in the months of October and November.

Amirudin also directed those concerned to implement flood mitigation projects as soon as possible.-Bernama