Shahidan: Unrelated parties must stop interfering, politicising Sungai Baru issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim(pix), has urged unrelated parties to stop interfering and politicising the issue of land acquisition for the Sungai Baru redevelopment project in Kampung Baru, which is still in the process of negotiations.

He also urged the group of residents who still disagree with the land acquisition process not to be confused and influenced by those who just want to take advantage of the issue by pretending to be ‘heroes’.

“Landowners are more entitled than others, they voice their opinion a little wrongly when the opinion is channelled to those who want to take advantage.

“I may be challenged by other parties; then go ahead, challenge me. I have no problem but I am still in favour of the landowners. There is no need to look for others because we (the government) will make the decision, but if other people want to be heroes, it is up to them,” he said at the press conference of the ‘Self-Defence Awareness @ Jihad Dadah’ programme, here today.

According to Kampong Bharu Development Corporation, owners of a total of 291 lots (27 terrace lots and 264 flat units), representing 88.72 per cent, have agreed to the redevelopment project, and at the same time, the developer continues to meet and hold engagement sessions with the owners of 37 terrace house lots who have voiced their disagreement.

The Self-Defence Awareness @ Jihad Dadah is a one-day programme, co-organised by Persekutuan Seni Silat Cekak Pusaka Ustaz Hanafi Malaysia (Pusaka Hanafi Malaysia); the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), at Wangsa Walk Mall today, to raise public awareness to be alert to the risk of crime in addition to preparing oneself with the basics of self-defence.

Meanwhile, on an unrelated development, when asked about the statement by Ketereh Member of Parliament (MP), Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who hinted that there were several more dismissals of several individuals in the party following the removal of Pasir Salak MP, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, as a member of the Umno Supreme Council (MT) on Thursday, Shahidan hoped that the party will pay more attention to the unification aspect of the ummah.

The former Perlis Umno chief also expressed regret over the issue and said the dismissal should not have happened, and he was of the view that there was still room and opportunity for the party to strengthen unity in giving confidence to the people to continue leading the country.

“I believe that the Umno president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) also wants to leave a legacy that unites the ummah,” he said.

“If, before the GE (general election), the divisions of the ummah occur; we hold an election then we will lose. We need to win,” he said.-Bernama