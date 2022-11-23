Shahrir Samad: ‘When you lose, it is someone else’s fault’

PETALING JAYA: “When you win, you’re the Prime Minister. When you lose, it is someone else’s fault.”

That was Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Samad’s (pix) recent remark urging vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to take responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“And he was BN’s poster boy, that is, if BN wins, he will become Prime Minister.

“But BN lost and Ismail put the responsibility on Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,“ Shahrir wrote on his Facebook yesterday.

Shahrir added Ismail should take some responsibility too.