Shahrizat making a comeback, will contest Wanita Umno chief post

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil is making a comeback and has submitted her nomination forms to contest the Wanita chief post in the 2023 Umno elections.

Shahrizat or 'Kak Ijat' as she is affectionately called, confirmed the matter in her Instagram post and it is learned the nomination papers were submitted to the Umno headquarters this afternoon.

The last time she held a position at the party's central level was in 2018 before retiring from politics.

She won the coveted Wanita head post in 2009 after defeating incumbent Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz.

Among the big names reported to be running for positions at the Umno central level in this elections are former Johor Umno chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohamad for the position of Umno vice-president, Umno Youth secretary Datuk Hasmuni Hassan (Umno Youth chief) and Supreme Council member Datuk Khaidirah Abu Zahar (Puteri Umno chief).

Umno will hold its party elections to appoint its new office bearers from Feb 1 to March 18 while its annual branch meeting and elections for the branch committees as well as their respective Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings are being held from Feb 1 to Feb 26.

The elections for the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings at the national level will be held on March 11.

The Umno divisional delegates' meetings and committee elections, as well as contests for seats in the Umno supreme council, will be held simultaneously nationwide on March 18. -Bernama