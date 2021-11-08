Sharjah and Egypt explore cultural collaboration at world's largest book fair

SHARJAH: Sharjah and Egypt are looking into the future prospects for cultural collaboration including the launch of creative initiatives, in addition to bolstering partnerships and reinforcing the role of libraries in their respective communities.

At the ongoing world's largest book fair, the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) held in Sharjah Expo Centre, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri and Egypt’s Minister of Culture, Dr Ines Abdel Daim on Saturday explored on the avenues for cultural collaboration.

Both officials also discussed the attractive incentives and integrated services offered by the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) that will support Egyptian publishers.

Al Ameri said Egypt enjoyed a strong cultural reputation in the Arab world on account of its invaluable historical and contemporary contributions.

“Strengthening ties between SBA and Egypt’s Ministry of Culture stems from the vision of the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, to enhance the emirate’s cooperation with cultural entities in Egypt to boost the presence of Arab culture globally.

“Sharjah has a longstanding cultural relationship with Cairo. New partnerships between the two sides on innovative cultural projects and initiatives will greatly impact the Arab publishing sector and meet the aspirations of those in the creative and knowledge sectors in the region,” he said.

Sharjah is one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates federation. The others are Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

Meanwhile, Abdel Daim lauded Sharjah’s efforts to advance the cultural presence of the entire Arab world and congratulated SBA on achieving a new major milestone as the world’s largest book fair.

She also emphasised that the Egyptian Ministry of Culture and SBA shared common values and goals which can be leveraged and consolidated through cultural partnerships and such partnerships would significantly impact the Emirati and Egyptian cultural scene.

The 40th edition of SIBF, organised by SBA at the Expo Centre Sharjah, is currently ongoing until Nov 13, and displays more than 15 million books from different countries.-Bernama