‘Shave for Kasih’ drive raises RM250,000 for hospice

PETALING JAYA: Nearly 40 people from various walks of life volunteered to shave their heads for a good cause at the Kasih Hospice Foundation recently.

By the end of the 10am to noon “Shave For Kasih 2.0” event at the foundation premises in Jalan SS3/9 here, the targeted RM250,000 was successfully raised.

Kasih Hospice Foundation president and director Datuk Dr Goh Pik Pin said the campaign was its first public event after the movement control order was lifted. She said the foundation is an NGO with a “not-for-profit philosophy” that provides free services to nearly 1,000 patients annually.

The foundation was first established in 1997 in Brisbane, Australia with only six volunteers trained by Karuna Hospice founder the Venerable Pende Hawter and then Asia Pacific Hospice Palliative Care Network president, surgeon and palliative care consultant Dr Rosalie Shaw.

Today, it has three doctors and four nurses.

With its fundraising programme, the foundation had aimed to raise the RM250,000 to continue its work with stage four cancer and end-stage kidney failure patients and their families.

Its main objective is to provide hospice care for free to patients, who are in the final stage of these illnesses.

“Kasih Hospice hopes to maintain their care and quality of life in the time they have left.

“It costs RM300 on average for home visits, or RM1.7 million annually to provide free services, which includes doctors and nurses visiting patients at their homes to manage their pain and other physical symptoms.

“We also support caregivers by providing them with basic caregiver skills, loaning medical equipment, as well as supporting the patients’ and their families’ psychosocial, emotional and spiritual needs.

“By doing all these things and sometimes more, we aim to ensure patients’ comfort to live the best possible quality of life for whatever time remains. Our team also provides bereavement support to families after the passing of the patient.”

Goh said it is also important for the foundation to continue being part of the ecosystem to train new palliative doctors and nurses, so more Malaysians can benefit from hospice care.

“We thank our donors and partners such as Dell Technologies, that provide continuous support and sponsorship. We are very pleased to have our long-time partner Dell Technologies agree to join hands with us once again.”

Dell Technologies Cyberjaya general manager and Dell Digital senior director Koay Tze Siang, who was present at the event, said: “It is embedded in Dell Technologies’ DNA to put technology and our expertise to do the best for our community and the planet.

“This partnership saw our team giving more than just their time and contributing differently.

“Today, we have 10 employees volunteering to shave. They are supported by hundreds of colleagues. More importantly, many have donated anonymously in support of the programme.”