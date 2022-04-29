Shop owner fined RM18,000 for possessing, selling equipment without MCMC certification

BUTTERWORTH: An owner of a communication equipment shop was fined RM18,000 by the separate Sessions Courts here today after she pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and selling equipment that were not certified by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In the court before Judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus, Wang Wan Ling(pix), 52, was fined RM8,000, in default two months jail on the charge with possession of uncertified communication equipment.

She was charged with possession of nine Pakite PAT225 brand wireless AV senders and seven Pakite PAT 535 brand wireless AV senders that were not certified by MCMC as required under Regulation 16 (1) (b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000.

The offence was committed at committing the offense at Newfroggy Store, No. 2, Jalan Perai Jaya 2, Bandar Perai Jaya, Perai at 3.09 pm on Sept 10 last year.

In the court before Judge Noor Aini Yusof, the woman was fined RM10,000, in default two months jail, for selling an uncertified communication equipment, namely a Pakite RCA Wireless AV sender model PAT535.

The offence was committed at the same shop at about 11 am on March 9, 2020.

Wang, represented by lawyer Low She Warne, paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor from MCMC Fazril Sani Mohamad Fadzil prosecuted.-Bernama