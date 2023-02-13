ShopBack partners with Sunway Pyramid to boost retail recovery

PETALING JAYA: Asia-Pacific’s shopping, rewards and payments platform ShopBack Group has partnered with Sunway Pyramid to bring an event called ShopFiesta by ShopBack to boost retail recovery and in-store shopping following the extended festivities in the new year.

ShopFiesta is an event held from February 10-26 designed to reward shoppers with deals at over 60 participating merchant partners, activities and giveaways of up to RM100,000.

Sunway Pyramid’s general manager Jason Chin said that the partnership would elevate shoppers experience in the mall by providing them with the shopping convenience.

“They will be able to enjoy the best value, prices and incentives when they shop with us and ShopBack,” he said in a statement.

ShopBack will be offering RM25 discount on all purchases made via ShopBack PayLater, valid at all stores in the mall accepting ShopBack PayLater such as JD Sports, Christy Ng, Love Bonito, Sulwhasoo, Marks & Spencers and more.

Shoppers can participate in ShopBack’s social media contest by submitting their best shots at the photobooth on Instagram for a chance to win shopping vouchers worth RM1,000.

There are also scavenger hunt missions around stores at Sunway Pyramid to collect hidden clues, which will lead to users to ultimately redeem and claim prizes such as a free staycation at DoubleTree Hilton KL.

Shoppers who download, activate and pay with ShopBack PayLater are able to get their hands on freebies including ShopBack merchandizes, personalized glass bottles, and shopping vouchers.