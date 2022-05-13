Shoplifter caught on CCTV stealing condoms

A MAN was caught on CCTV stealing condoms from a convenience store in Setapak, Wau Post reports.

The incident happened on the first day of Hari Raya when security cameras captured the exact time and scene of the culprit hiding condoms in his bag.

The incident occurred at a mart in Setapak, where the mart had put up a poster of the wanted culprit. It is not clear how many packets of condoms he took without paying.

Netizens said he did the right thing in playing safe but shouldn’t have committed a crime in the process.