Shoppertainment will dominate purchase trends, says TikTok

PETALING JAYA: With the mega sales season fast approaching in Malaysia, TikTok predicts that customers’ need for shopping with brands that entertain them (a phenomenon termed as Shoppertainment) will dominate buying patterns in 2021.

The social media platform for short-form mobile videos singles out short videos as a crucial driver for discovery and conversation for customers during the mega sales.

In Malaysia, mega sales represent an essential shopping season for all businesses, with key moments including 9.9, 10.10, 11.11, and 12.12, along with the festive year-end shopping.

“Armed with these carefully curated insights from TikTok and industry-leading research partners, brands can begin planning their sales and marketing strategies to whet consumers’ shopping appetites and ride on the buzz these next few months,” TikTok said in a press release today.

“With the rise of short video platforms such as TikTok, quick, snappy videos are becoming the most outstanding media to influence shopper trust and behavior.

“A Nielsen Global Authenticity Study commissioned by TikTok shows that 83% of users prefer to see video ads from brands over gifs or text posts. Thanks to rapid digitalisation and growing adoption by shoppers, short videos are becoming the format of choice for brands to generate more traction with customers.”

TikTok said there has been a change in the way people shop, with many preferring to purchase online to enjoy the convenience and variety of products they can buy from the comfort of their homes.

“Smaller or newer brands should double down on their marketing efforts during the mega sales as shoppers are more willing to discover and try new brands during this time. Based on TikTok’s 2021 survey conducted among over 1,800 Southeast Asian users in March 2021, 82% reported purchasing a new brand instead of a regular brand during mega sales,” it added.