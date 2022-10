KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (Kuantan-bound) will be closed to traffic to make way for the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) cycling event from 1.45 pm to 4 pm on Oct 13.

Anih Berhad in a statement said that the closure for 2 hours and 15 minutes starts at the Gombak entrance to the highway.

The public is reminded to consider the short closure to plan their journey to avoid any inconvenience.-Bernama