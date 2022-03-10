Short-lived freedom for recently released jailbirds

KLANG: Fresh out of prison, freedom was short-lived for two men when they were arrested just 10 hours after allegedly robbing a 24-hour convenience store in Taman Bayu Perdana here on Friday.

Klang Selatan police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong (pix) said today that the suspects, who are aged 24 and 29, had arrived on a motorcycle at a convenience store on Jalan Persiaran Pegaga at about 3.30am.

He said a suspect who wore a face mask and helmet stepped into the store before grabbing about four dozen cigarette packs worth RM700.

ACP Cha said there was a staff at the premises at the time and the unarmed suspect fled the scene with his accomplice.

He said a close-circuit camera (CCTV) footage of the incident was obtained, and at about 1.30pm on the same day, both suspects were arrested at two separate locations in Pandamaran and Bandar Sultan Suleiman here.

Cha said police recovered the stolen cigarette packets from the suspects, who have a string of past records for crimes and drug-related offences.

He said the suspects were recently released from Kajang Prison after serving time for drug-related offences.

Both men were remanded for five days to assist in investigations.