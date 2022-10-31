Short-term rates set to remain stable on BNM intervention

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM51.07 billion in the conventional system and RM38.55 billion in Islamic funds.

Today, the central bank will conduct two conventional money market tenders, comprising a RM2 billion tender for three days and RM1 billion tender for seven days.

It also call for two reverse repo tenders, consisting of a RM1.6 billion tender for 30 days and a RM300 million tender for 179 days as well as a RM1.5 billion qard tender for seven day.

BNM has also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreement, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, it will conduct up to RM48.9 billion conventional overnight tender and RM36.0 billion for murabahah overnight tender.-Bernama