Shortage of grade C chicken eggs in Melaka

MELAKA: Melaka is facing a shortage of grade C chicken eggs due to high demand from food traders, said State Unity, Information, Human Resources and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem.

He said the high demand for the grade C chicken egg was because of its price, which is the cheapest, at only 37 sen each, compared to grade B (39 sen) and grade A (41 sen).

“This problem has been detected since December last year. It stabilised in January, but in February, the supply decreased due to the Chinese New Year celebration,“ he said when met by reporters here today.

Ngwe said the situation stabilised again in March, but by April, there was shortage again due to the fasting month.

For grade A and B chicken eggs, he said there were plentiful in the local market, with some exported to Singapore.

As such, he urged traders to use grade A and B eggs as the price did not differ much.-Bernama