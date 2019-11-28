Should I quit my job? 5 signs it’s time to go

YOU hit snooze when the alarm goes off, drag yourself through the day’s meetings and you seethe at the maddening office politics that cloud your day.

Performance transformation expert and founder of QT Transformation Dr Vesna Grubacevic has helped many workers transition between jobs and she recommends taking a holiday to reflect on what is causing you angst and to seek counsel from someone objective, i.e.: not necessarily friends or family.

“Friends are well meaning, but their advice will be based on their own fears, judgements and beliefs so you need to make sure you make decisions that are right for you,” she says.

“There is a lot that is possible in this world, so avoid being restricted by other people’s fears and self-doubts.”

According to career and leadership expert Michelle Gibbings, author of Career Leap: How to Reinvent and Liberate your Career, people have more choices than they realise.

“There are always options and it’s about what you’re willing to trade off,” she says.

“When I left my corporate job, people asked me how I could afford to leave an executive salary to run my own business, but it’s one of the best things I ever did because now I am doing what I was born to do.”

Here are some of the common signs that you, too, might need to jump ship:

1. Your performance is dropping

2. You feel stunted

3. You’re burnt out and unappreciated

4. You don’t believe in what you’re doing

5. Cynical is your middle name

