Should women beg for their rights to achieve 30% decision-makers status - nancy

KOTA KINABALU: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) asked if women should beg organisations and companies for the implementation of the 30 per cent decision-makers status when they have the capabilities to contribute to nation's development?

Nancy, in addressing the matter said, a loud voice is needed to ensure that women continue to be empowered and obtain various opportunities to further develop themselves and their families.

She said over the decades, women were only expected to take care of their household with opportunities in education, sports and business dominated by men, but today women are able to play a wide role in efforts to advance the family, community and country.

“Do we have to ask and beg for 30 per cent women representation as decision-makers on your board? The government has already implemented this policy and under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership it is working to ensure that this policy is achieved.

“Thank you to the Prime Minister who always strives to give priority to women and to ensure that the policy of 30 per cent women decision-makers is realised,“ she said when officiating the International Women’s Day of the Sabah Small-Medium Bumiputera Women Entrepreneur Industry Association (IKSNita) here yesterday.

Also present at the event was Sabah Assistant Minister of Community Development and People's Wellbeing Datuk Flovia Ng and IKSnita president Datuk Dg Khatijah Datu Bachtiyal.

Nancy said however, the call to empower women should not be seen as excluding men but rather women and men should join hands in efforts to advance the family, community and country. -Bernama