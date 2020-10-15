Siblings test positive, Masjid Tanah schools closed

ALOR GAJAH: Two schools in Masjid Tanah have been ordered to close for seven days starting today after a pair of siblings tested positive for Covid-19, State Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said.

He said the younger sibling was a Primary Six student of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Telok Berembang while the elder one studied at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lubok China.

“They both live in Kampung Nerambai, Lubok China, Negeri Sembilan but study in Melaka as their house is located right on the border of both states. The case is being handled by Negeri Sembilan,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Rahmad said eight family members, including both students, have tested positive so far, adding that all of them are being treated in Seremban.

Preliminary investigations found that the siblings had contracted the virus from their aunt who had returned from Labuan.

Efforts are being made to trace close contacts, especially from the two schools, while cleaning and disinfection works are also being carried out, he added. — Bernama