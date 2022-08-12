Sibu police, Sesco bust bitcoin mining operations

SIBU: Sibu police raided a house suspected to be carrying out cryptocurrency mining activities using illegally connected electricity services in Lorong Setia 3, here, yesterday afternoon.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said police seized 10 crypto mining machines worth RM13,500 in the raid jointly conducted with Syarikat Sesco Berhad, a subsidiary of Sarawak Energy Berhad at 12.30 pm on Aug 11.

“Sesco estimated that it incurred losses amounting to RM201,129.10 due to illegal electricity connections. The case is being investigated under Sections 379 and 427 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

On Aug 10, the enforcement team also raided a two-storey bitcoin mining facility in Jalan Serai on suspicion of being involved in electricity theft, with an estimated loss of RM496,000 to the utility company.

Thirty-four units of cryptocurrency mining machines worth RM38,000 were also seized during the raid.

However, no arrests were made, he said.-Bernama