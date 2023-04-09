Sibu police to host town hall session to combat cyber crime

SIBU: The Sibu police headquarters will organise a town hall session at the Universiti Teknologi Sarawak (UTS) tomorrow as part of its efforts to combat cyber crime activities.

District police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the programme is aimed at raising awareness and vigilance among the community, preventing them from becoming victims to various cyber crime tactics that can lead to substantial financial losses, sometimes amounting to millions of ringgit.

“Three panel members have been invited to discuss this topic, each representing the Commercial Crime Division of IPD Sibu, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and Bank Negara, while the moderator is a lecturer from UTS,“ he told a press conference here today.

According to Zulkipli, for the period of January to August this year, a total of 298 investigation papers were opened related to cyber crime in the district, involving a total financial loss of over RM7.7 million, compared to just over RM5.076 million in 2022.

“We hope that this programme will make a significant impact, especially in raising awareness within the Sibu community, thereby preventing them from becoming victims to cyber crime,“ he said. -Bernama