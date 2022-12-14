Sibu woman falls victim to online love scam, cheated of RM150,000

SIBU: A 44-year-old woman lost RM152,050 after she was duped in an online love scam, says Sibu district police chief, ACP Zulkipli Suhaili today.

He said the victim lodged a police report at 8 pm yesterday (Tuesday) saying that she had made several money transfers in order to release her lover who was supposedly detained by Immigration Department at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

According to the woman, the suspect contacted her using WhatsApp application on Oct 8 claiming that he had been detained by Immigration for bringing in a large quantity of British currency into the country.

“The victim who trusted and felt sorry for him, made 27 money transfer transactions from Oct 10 to Dec 5 to two separate accounts given by the suspect to help her lover which whom she acquainted through Facebook since early September,” said Zulkipli in a statement today.

He also said the victim only realised she had been deceived after she became suspicious of the payments she had made and contacted a friend for help.

Following this, Zulkiflie advised the public to be more careful of the activities of ‘Love Scam’ syndicates.

He also reminded them not to be easily persuaded by someone whom they only know through social media.-Bernama