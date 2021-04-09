SIC hope Malaysian MotoGP will go ahead as planned in October

KUALA LUMPUR: Sepang International Circuit (SIC) are hoping that the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) can be held as scheduled in October following last season’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said that support from various parties, especially the government, was required to realise their dream.

He said the SIC had contacted the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and held joint talks with the National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry to prepare a strict standard operating procedure (SOP) for the championship.

“It is still too early for me to talk about plans to organise the MotoGP. We will make an announcement if the government gives us the green light any time soon,” he told a virtual media conference today.

Today also marks the first-year anniversary of Azhan Shafriman’s appointment as the CEO of SIC, replacing Datuk Razlan Razali, who is focusing on his responsibility as the team principal of Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) in the MotoGP world championship.

Meanwhile, Azhan Shafriman said over 80% of those who bought race tickets last season would be given the option of either making a redemption or using their tickets for this season’s race, adding that they have until September to do so.

According to the 2021 MotoGP race calendar, the Malaysian GP is scheduled to be held from Oct 29-31. – Bernama