SIC track surface to undergo maintenance beginning in March

SEPANG: The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) track surface is expected to undergo maintenance and upgrade works from March to May to ensure user safety, especially ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix (GP) MotoGP race this November.

SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said the upgrade along the 5.54 kilometre (km) track only involved about 1km at turns 7, 8 and 9.

“This circuit is like a football stadium which also needs maintenance from time to time. We see there are some places that need to be upgraded.

So we need government assistance to help us keep this circuit in good condition. After all, to pave the circuit is not cheap, because to pave a length of 5.54km requires about RM20 million,“ he told reporters at the 2023 MotoGP Winter test session here yesterday.

Azhan Shafriman said that the circuit improvement works should have been done in 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in it being postponed.

The last time SIC upgraded the 5.54-kilometre track was in 2016. -Bernama