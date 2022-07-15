Sierra Leone man charged with cheating woman of RM50,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A Sierra Leonean man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today with cheating a local woman of RM50,000.

Aruna Saccoh, 39, made the plea before judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

He was charge with cheating Chee Ting Han, 32, by deceiving the woman into believing that he could double the amount of money using a chemical, prompting her to hand him RM50,000.

The offence was allegedly committed at a car park at OUG Parklane, Brickfields plast May 30.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping, and is liable with fine, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri did not offer bail as the foreigner had no valid travel documents.

The court set Aug 18 for mention.-Bernama