Sign language to be introduced at Perpaduan kindergartens next year

IPOH: The teaching and learning of sign language will be introduced at Perpaduan kindergartens next year, said National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique(pix).

She said it would be introduced as a third language, apart from Mandarin, Tamil, Kadazan dan Iban, for the teaching of communication language under the Perpaduan Kindergarten Early Childhood Education Plan 2021-2030.

The teaching of the third language would be implemented at all the 1,781 Perpaduan kindergartens, involving 38,000 students, nationwide, she added.

However, she said, the teaching of the third language would not be included in the syllabus or as a subject at the Perpaduan kindergartens so as not to burden the students.

According to Halimah, the teaching of the sign language for kindergarten children was proposed by from Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi during a debate in the Dewan Negara.

She told reporters this when met after a Rukun Tetangga (KRT) Community Unity Programme in Kampung Tersusun Klebang Selatan Kinta here today.

Also present was Perak Unity Department director Mansor Mohd Hashim.-Bernama