Sign up or be left out

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has been urged to join the Covax Facility, a global initiative led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to develop and distribute effective vaccines against Covid-19.

Covax aims to deliver two billion doses of safe and effective vaccines that have passed regulatory approval with WHO prequalification by the end of 2021.

By taking part in the initiative, Malaysia will be offered the vaccines along with 170 countries that have signed up as of yesterday. The vaccines will be available to all participating countries in quantities proportional to their population.

As the Sept 18 deadline approaches, the Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society has urged the government to sign up to be guaranteed access to the vaccines.

Its president Amrahi Buang said yesterday that trust can be placed on WHO, which is a global leader in health and a very relevant international organisation in addressing the pandemic throughout the world.

“It will be wise for Malaysia to make it to the list before the deadline,“ he said.

“If we are not part of the global initiative, how are we going to contribute to combat the virus together with other nations?

“Of course, we have to get our hands on the vaccines. At the moment, we don’t have the patients to do proper clinical trials.”

Noting that two Malaysian companies – Duopharma Biotech and Pharmaniaga – will be involved in the fill-and-finish of the vaccines, Amrahi said efforts could be made to manufacture them in the country.

“If Malaysia is part of Covax, then these two facilities could produce halal certified vaccines adhering to pharmaceutical standards.

“Being the only global halal pharmaceutical standard in the world, this aspect is a plus point for the country. We hope the government will ensure effective vaccines are made available to our population as quickly as possible,” he added.

Failure to join the Covax initiative would mean that Malaysia needs to rely on a buffer of doses for emergency and humanitarian use in the event of severe outbreaks of Covid cases.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba had recently said Malaysia was in no rush to join the international plan.

He said the country would be able to deal with the infections and flatten the curve to single digits even without vaccines.

“The currently available information and data about the Covax Facility are still unclear, including the implementation of the Covax Facility, the lack of sharing of clear clinical data on the vaccine that will be developed by manufacturers, the governance structure of the Covax Facility that has yet to be finalised, as well as the roles and functions of the participating countries in making decisions and policies in regard to the Covax Facility, among others,” Adham was quoted by portal CodeBlue as saying yesterday.

“In line with that, the Health Ministry will continue to monitor current developments on the development of Covid-19 vaccines by manufacturers or manufacturing countries. Besides that, for now, the ministry will continue to monitor the latest information and data on this Covax Facility before making any decision to join the Covax initiative.”

