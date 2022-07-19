Silver lining for Umno

PETALING JAYA: Umno has the opportunity to bring about change at its top leadership level and attract voters if the Registrar of Societies (RoS) rejects its application to amend its constitution in order to delay party polls until after the 15th general election (GE15).

National Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said if RoS disallows the move, it would give the party a chance to hold its polls and present the public with a new line-up for GE15.

“The question on everyone’s mind is who would be willing to challenge the current president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. If no one challenges Zahid, there could be a far-reaching impact on the party. People will see Umno as being unwilling to change and this will hurt it in GE15.

“There only seems to be two possible candidates who can take on Zahid at the moment – the current deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan or Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.”

Jeniri said Zahid would not want to face any challenges because if he loses, he will no longer have the power to pick the candidates to contest in GE15.

He also said Umno leaders who want to see change will only have this one opportunity, if the application to RoS is rejected, adding that party leaders and grassroots supporters need to push for wholesale change in its top leadership, including members of the supreme council who have been there for a long time.

“The party needs to bring in young, dynamic, clean, credible leaders who are willing to make changes to the political leadership, which will benefit the nation in the long term.

“If Umno fails to make changes, the people will view it as being stuck in the past and unwilling to move forward to save the nation,” said Jeniri, adding that the country was now in a “very scary” position.

He said the only thing that seems to be happening is constant politicking to benefit one group or another, while the country’s woes seem to be secondary.

He pointed out that as other nations in the region move forward after the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia was being left behind because playing politics was being prioritised.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan said the RoS delay means Umno will have to wait until it makes a decision.

He said if the application is rejected by RoS, then party elections need to be conducted although Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the party has a Plan B, but is not sure what that plan is.

“If there is further delay by RoS, then the prime minister will delay the announcement of GE15. Rejection by RoS will hurt party unity. Currently, the delay in making a decision has resulted in RoS being accused of being a political tool for certain parties.”

Azmi said the current leadership has the sympathy of supporters, adding that whether RoS delays its decision or rejects the application, the perception would be that they are being punished by those who are not in favour of them.

He said sympathy votes would go to the present leaders if party polls were to be held.