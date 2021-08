IPOH: The Perak vaccination programme, SilverVax, could assist restaurant operators and workers in the state to be vaccinated against Covid-19 faster, hence enabling this industry to operate with dine-in available, said Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

Therefore, he said, those interested were encouraged to participate in the programme so that they could operate their business as usual while curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“Any restaurant or company that wishes to open for business fast and that is safer can contact Majuperak Holdings Bhd (MHB) for the vaccination process under SilverVax with a payment to be made. If they want to wait for the vaccination schedules via the MySejahtera application, it may take some time.

“Through SilverVax, the employers can open their premises for business fast and make a profit instead of waiting for months to get all their workers vaccinated while incurring further losses.”

Saarani said this in a virtual media conference after the handing-out of land titles and the 5A Notices involving 26 Perkampungan Tersusun Schemes (RPT) and 12 Group Farming Schemes (RPB) across the state.

SilverVax was reportedly launched on Aug 2 and the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPK), through its subsidiary company MHB was appointed to purchase the vaccines for SilVax so as to speed up the vaccination process, especially for the private industry players.

The state government had earlier proposed to the National Security Council (MKN) for dine-in only be allowed after all the eatery and hotel workers have completed the two-dose vaccination.

On the claim by Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee that since one month ago, the intensive care units of hospitals in the state had exceeded the maximum capacity up to 120%, Saarani said the beds provided were still sufficient for Covid-19 patients in the state. — Bernama