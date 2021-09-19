Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands road stretch closed due to landslide

IPOH: The road stretch at Section 43.9 along the Federal Route 185 involving Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley heading towards Cameron Highlands is closed to all vehicles following a landslide yesterday.

Kinta District Public Works Department (PWD) said the road closure will take effect from 9 pm yesterday to a date to be announced later.

“Motorists can use the Federal Route 59 Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands as an alternative route. Any inconvenience caused is much regretted,” the department said in a statement yesterday.

According to the statement, the landslide involving a 30-metre road stretch with a depth of 4.57 metres was detected at 5.45 pm and was likely due to continuous rain which caused the soil structure to become weak and unstable.

“Monitoring by the district PWD and Federal Road concessionaire will be done from time to time,” the statement read. -Bernama