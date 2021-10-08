Sindumin assemblyman Yusof Yacob quits Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob(pix) today announced that he has quit Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and is now an independent who will support the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-led state government.

The former Warisan Information Chief said he made such a decision as he wanted to help the people in the Sindumin state constituency and Sipitang district resolve various problems as well as to bring development to the area.

“My action is a personal decision without any pressure and influence from anyone. I want to focus on working for the people I represent and not just talking around in coffee shops without doing anything for them,” he told a press conference here.

In the 14th General Election in 2018, Yusof, 66, won the Sindumin state seat with a majority of 760 votes in a three-cornered fight and retained the seat at the 16th Sabah State Election last year with a 424-vote majority in a six-cornered fight.

With the latest development, Warisan now has 20 state seats after Bugaya assemblyman Manis Muka Mohd Darah died in November last year and Sebatik assemblyman Hassan A Gani Pg Amir quit the party last February. Warisan won 23 seats in the state election last year.

Elaborating, Yusof said he had discussed his intention to quit Warisan with party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and the Semporna Member of Parliament offered no objection.

“We discussed as friends and he has no objection because, in politics, this is just the way it is. I personally do not want to be enemies with anyone, I only want to take care of the people and the state.

“I have no issues with Warisan and I am ready to face any action after this. I will also send an official notification to the State Assembly Speaker (Datuk Kadzim M Yahya),” he said.

Asked about the reaction of the Sipitang Warisan division and Sindumin voters, he said it was up to them to say anything or follow in his footsteps.

Commenting further, Yusof said by being an independent assemblyman, he could work with anyone including politicians as well as government agencies and departments without any restriction.

“I can meet and discuss with the Chief Minister (Datuk Hajiji Noor), state Works Minister (Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin), GRS or any parties to resolve my people’s problems such as water issues and the Pan Borneo (highway).

“Our people have been struggling for a long time, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, we have to work for them. I only have four years left (as an elected representative), so I want to focus on helping the people,” he said.-Bernama