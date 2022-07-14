Singapore allows Sri Lanka president entry on private visit

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Foreign Ministry (MFA) today confirmed that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit.

“He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum,” said MFA’s spokesperson in response to media queries.

It was reported that Rajapaksa flew into Singapore from the Maldives on Thursday (July 14) evening, after fleeing Sri Lanka.

He arrived on board a Saudia flight which touched down at Changi airport at 7.17pm, one local media outlet reported.

Sri Lanka is mired in a political deadlock caused by the country's worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948.

The country has been hit with anti-governmental protests which culminated on Saturday when activists in Colombo took control of the residences of the president and the prime minister, demanding their resignations.

Rajapaksa, who fled the country late Tuesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim president.

Wickremesinghe has declared a countrywide state of emergency and a curfew in Colombo.

The parliament will hold a presidential election on July 20 and appoint a caretaker government which will remain in power until the next general election.-Bernama