SINGAPORE: A compact Ceremonial Parade was held at the Float@Marina Bay here today to mark the 56th National Day of Singapore, attended by Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The National Day Parade (NDP) 2021 originally planned today at the floating platform has been postponed to Aug 21, after the scheduled end of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) to mitigate Covid-19 spread.

The Ceremonial Parade which was also attended by the former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, and Members of Parliament, comprised 600 participants from the Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team.

The Ceremonial Parade was streamed live on the official NDPeeps' Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as the national TV channels.

Two Chinook helicopters carrying the Singapore flag was seen flying across Singapore via two Eastern and Western routes.

The RSAF F-15SG fighter jets flew in a delta formation all around Singapore after the conclusion of the Ceremonial Parade.

This is the second year the Ceremonial Parade being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with last year it was held at the Padang.-Bernama