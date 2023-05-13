Singapore confirms three local cases of Zika virus infection

SINGAPORE: Singapore has confirmed three local cases of Zika virus infection with all the cases involving either those who reside or work in Kovan, a neighbourhood located within the town of Hougang in the North-East Region of the Island-city.

“Two are currently recovering at home while one is hospitalised and is stable. None of the three cases is pregnant,” said the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Environment Agency (NEA) in a joint statement today.

The statement said Zika, a mosquito borne disease, is generally a mild and self-limiting disease.

Symptoms of Zika virus infection include fever, rashes, joint pain, muscle pain, headache and conjunctivitis (red eyes).

However, many people infected with the Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms.

Although rare, Zika virus infection can cause microcephaly (a rare neurological condition) in unborn babies of pregnant women.

Similar to the dengue virus, the Zika virus infection is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, it said. -Bernama