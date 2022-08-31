Singapore contributes US$50,000 for communities affected by floods in Pakistan

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government will contribute US$50,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC)’s public fundraising efforts towards the humanitarian crisis caused by the floods in Pakistan, said the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement today, the ministry said the contribution by the Singapore Government will supplement the SRC’s pledge of S$50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities, including food, emergency shelter, water and sanitation solutions, and hygiene items.

It was reported on Aug 26 that Pakistan is seeking international help to cope with its catastrophic floods that have displaced more than 30 million people.

The country has witnessed its eighth cycle of heavy rains in the current monsoon season, Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman was quoted as saying.

Normally there are three to four cycles of monsoon rains.-Bernama