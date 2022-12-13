Singapore DPM Heng congratulates Malaysian counterpart Fadillah Yusof

SINGAPORE: Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat today congratulated his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) on his recent cabinet appointment.

“Congratulated Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof over the phone today on his appointment as Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantations and Commodities. This is especially significant as Datuk Seri Fadillah is the first Deputy Prime Minister from East Malaysia,” he wrote in his Facebook page.

Heng said both of them reaffirmed the importance of bilateral ties between the two countries, and they had a good discussion on ways to further enhance cooperation, including with Sabah and Sarawak.

“There is much that we can do together in areas such as the digital economy, green energy, and agriculture,” Heng wrote further.

Heng also wished Fadillah every success in his new appointment.

Fadillah, 60, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president, has been serving as the Member of Parliament for Petra Jaya since 2004.

PBB is a component party under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) which is part of the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet of Ministers had taken place on Dec 3, 2022.-Bernama