Singapore freezes land VTL from Dec 23 till Jan 20

SINGAPORE: In view of the increase in Omicron cases globally, there will be no new land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) bus tickets sold for travel into Singapore or Malaysia from Dec 23 till Jan 20, 2022, says Singapore's Ministry Trade and Industry (MTI).

“All travellers who already hold a ticket on a VTL bus can continue to travel under land VTL,“ MTI said in a statement today.

The ministry said those who were not Singapore Citizens nor Singapore Permanent Residents could also continue to apply for their Vaccinated Travel Pass if they have not done so via https://go.gov.sg/vtl-portal .

“We will also temporarily reduce the capacity and ticket sales, for travel via land VTL from Jan 21, 2022 onwards by half or equivalent of 24 bus rides per day one way.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust the land VTL capacity, taking into account the public health situation in both countries and globally,“ said MTI.

MTI reminded travellers to adhere to the enhanced testing protocol strictly.

“This includes an on-arrival supervised Antigen Rapid Test (ART), as well as the seven-day ART protocol.

“Travellers should also exercise personal responsibility, and minimise social interactions, refrain from high-risk mask-off activities and avoid large gatherings and crowded places for seven days from arrival, even if they have a negative daily ART result,“ it said.

MTI noted that travellers who were unwell, including those showing early or mild symptoms, should be socially responsible and seek medical attention immediately.

For more information on the land VTL between Singapore and Malaysia, please visit https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/vtl-land/overview .

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said it would take proactive and preemptive steps to manage the inflow of VTL travellers and mitigate the risk to the Singapore community, while observing the emerging situation.

“Imposing the same timeline as land VTL, there will be no new ticket sales on designated VTL flights for entry into Singapore from all VTL countries,” it said.

For entry into Singapore on designated VTL flights from Jan 21, 022, CAAS will cap the total ticket sales at 50 per cent of the allocated quota.

Under the VTL, CAAS said fully vaccinated travellers from VTL countries, who travel on designated VTL flights may enter Singapore without quarantine and just need to undergo Covid-19 testing.

Short-term visitors (STVs) and long-term pass holders (LTPHs) will also need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) to enter Singapore, it said.

“Fully vaccinated Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents (SCPRs) and children aged 12 years and below in the calendar year do not need to apply for a VTP to enter Singapore,” it added.

CAAS noted that SCPRs who hold flight tickets on designated VTL flights and meet all other conditions for travel under the VTL would not be affected and could continue to enter Singapore under the VTL.

Those who do not will be subject to prevailing border health measures, including quarantine requirements, it said.

LTPHs and STVs may also continue to travel to Singapore quarantine-free under the VTL if they hold both valid VTPs and tickets on designated VTL flights, and meet all other conditions for travel under the VTL.

Those who do not might be denied entry into Singapore, CAAS said.-Bernama